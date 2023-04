Chilliwack – The winds picked up literally out of nowhere around 6PM Sunday evening. A tree was seen coming down on power lines on Vedder near South Sumas Road and the Shell Gas Station.

As of 7:45PM, 4500 are without power at Vedder Crossing and along Keith Wilson Road.

BC Hydro outage list is here.

2023 Wind Apr 16 George Ferguson Westbound from Trethewey is closed /Ross Brown

Wind South Sumas and Vedder Apr 16 2023/Promontory Community/Facebook