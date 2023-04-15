Heart Attack Recovery Fundraiser for Valley Musician Cory Sisson – Brought in $6000

Fraser Valley – APRIL 14 UPDATE – A packed house for the Cory Sisson fundraiser and Cory was able to attend.

From Trevor McDonald: Love … Our community! Always coming together to help! I just spent the evening celebrating Cory Sisson with 400 friends at Corky’s! He showed up and the place went nuts! Huge Respect for all the talent that came out to. Perform! Every act was amazing!

From Shaun Glazier: The monies raised were phenomenal, thanks everyone for coming out and showing what a true community that Chilliwack is! We were able to raise just over $6000 for Cory and family. We love them, we love you!

April 6 ORIGINAL STORY – The music fraternity in the Fraser Valley is a strong cone, and when one of their own needs help, the word gets out in a hurry.

There is a Heart Attack Recovery Fundraiser for Valley Musician Cory Sisson – Bands, Jam and Auction – Friday April 14 at Corky’s in Chilliwack.

$10 a ticket at door – Stan Giles Band, Tailgators, Sanctuary and Michelle + Beaver – followed by a professional Jam

A musical event put on by good friends and family in support of continuing recovery and rehabilitation for Cory Sisson.

From Summer-Dawn Byrne : This event is for my Dad. An event put on for Cory Sisson by a bunch of his good friends. If you can come out, come say hi or check out some music. This is not a private event, so feel free to invite others and to share it! Thanks to Stan Giles – Kelly LaCroix – Duncan Mattila – Shaun Glazier for putting this together. Event link: https://fb.me/e/13yuGhwCO?mibextid=RQdjqZ