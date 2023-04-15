Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society – Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness – Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake Park (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society- Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness is Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford.

The Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness is an annual family event that brings together families and friends to raise awareness of people with Down syndrome to the community and to spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are valuable, contributing members in our community.

The Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society is a parent-run local Down syndrome support group based in Abbotsford serving the communities from Langley to Hope.

Event and Pledge Sheet information is here.

There is also a continuing on line campaign to fund this organization. Tax receipts will be issued for donations over $20.