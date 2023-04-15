Action4Canada Prayer Walk Around Chilliwack School Board Office

Chilliwack – As the sun was shining on a Friday afternoon and most staff at the Chilliwack School Board had gone home for the day, Action4Canada held a prayer walk outside of the building on Airport Road.

The actual match to the school board office started at 3PM at Chilliwack City Hall then made its way to the School HQ.

From their Facebook page:

#Walk4Revival #2 in Chilliwack, BC, Friday, April 14th for our School Board, its Trustees, teachers, employees and the students. Our prayer warriors almost double their ranks since last week’s prayers over City Hall. Praise God for this increase and for the glorious day to march and pray to our glorious God. We marched from Chilliwack City Hall down to the School District offices, where we prayed and marched around the building 7 times.

Action4Canada has been quite vocal in their stance against what they call pornography in the school library and have had issues with the Provincial SOGI123 mandate.

Back in mid-February, on the heels of the Action4Canada legal motion against the Chilliwack School Board being dismissed by RCMP (stating that the Chilliwack School Board allowed child pornography in their libraries) came another legal setback for that organization.

At the February 21 Mission School Board meeting, a motion was passed:

(From the Mission School Board website) The Board of Education approved an amended Motion-

THAT the Board of Education declines to recognize any delegation from Action4Canada or its representatives to present in board meetings and board committee meetings for a period of one year, AND FURTHER THAT, the board will continue to exercise its authority with respect to recognizing delegations seeking to make any presentations before the board in a manner that affirms its commitment to inclusivity and upholding the values of the BC Human Rights Code and ensuring orderly meetings of the board.

Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs has been a frequent guest on their on line programs. One of the higher profile marchers on Friday afternoon as Chilliwack Secondary Teacher Rob Bogunovic. He was the PPC People’s Party of Canada Federal Candidate for Chilliwack (Maxime Bernier is the leader of the party). During Bernier’s last summer’s visit to Chilliwack, he told FVN and chillTV that he would not run in the next federal election and the PPC would search for another candidate.

Action4Canada Prayer Walk/Chilliwack School Board Office/Rob Bogunovic (c) with Goatee/April 14,2023

Action4Canada Prayer Walk/Chilliwack School Board Office/April 14,2023