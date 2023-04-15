Abbotsford Targeted Home Invasion of a Grow Op – Innocent People Also Living on Property Were Terrorized

Abbotsford – On Monday April 10, AbbyPD responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1500 block of Bowman Road.

A group of male suspects wearing dark clothing entered an occupied residence on the property, displayed a firearm, and assaulted two residents on the property.

Officers determined the property is home to an active, marijuana grow operation. However, the two victims assaulted during this incident were not associated with the marijuana grow operation but rather with the farm that operates on the same property.

Both victims at the time of the incident suffered minor injuries but were incredibly shaken.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of the investigation.

This incident is incredibly concerning to the AbbyPD as, in this case, innocent people were targeted in this act of violence.

AbbyPD is reminding those that house marijuana grow operations on residential properties within the City, that these operations pose a significant risk to public safety not only to the occupants of these operations but to the nearby residents as well.

Investigators need witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the Sumas Prairie area before and after this incident and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if they have any information that may be related to this investigation.

AbbyPD File 2023-15714