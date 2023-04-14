Travelhome RV Launch Food Drive for Abbotsford Food Bank – Fill a Cougar RV

Abbotsford – In recent months, the price for basic food products have skyrocketed, creating significant challenges for many individuals and families – while also stretching the limits of food banks to provide help to those in need. Recognizing the dire situation, Travelhome RV is appealing for residents to support the “Feed the Cougar” campaign between April 12 and May 18, during which they hope to fill a 25ft Cougar travel trailer full of food items for the Abbotsford Food Bank.

To make it as easy as possible to donate, the Cougar travel trailer will be stationed at Travelhome for five weeks, accepting donations in the form of non-perishable food items. Their team will also be taking the Cougar on the road, setting up at various locations around the city every Saturday until May 13th to accept donations. You can track the Cougar on Travelhome RV’s social media channels and website.

“Archway Food Bank is always so grateful to everyone who donates their time, money or goods to help ensure everyone has access to food.” Says Rebecca Thuro, Program Supervisor at Archway. “The need for food security programming has grown exponentially with over 87% more seniors requiring our help month over month. We’re very grateful to the Travelhome RV team for working together to bring awareness and much needed donations so over 4,500 individuals can access food. Not only are they making a difference for the food bank, but they are making it easier for people to drop off their donations at convenient locations. They have been wonderful partners with us over the years and we are truly grateful”

And here’s an extra incentive to get involved: every donation equals an entry to win an Adventure Prize Package valued at $1,000, including a kayak. Visit the Travelhome dealership or website for more information.