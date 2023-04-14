Molly Wilson – A Night of Improv and Comedy Coming to Harrison – April 22 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society’s Season of the Performing Arts continues April 22 at 7:30pm in the Harrison Memorial Hall with an evening of improvisational comedy featuring the Comedy Department (formerly Vancouver Theatre Sports League), along with an opening set from Molly’s Comedy Cabaret.

Get ready to laugh out loud as a group of some of the world’s most hilarious improvisers (they have the awards to prove it!) bring their skills to Harrison for a one-of-a-kind community improv performance.

Before the Comedy Department hits the stage, there will be a set featuring highlights from Chilliwack’s own Molly’s Comedy Cabaret, a musical variety show featuring the powerhouse vocals of actress and singer Molly Wilson. With a splash of comedy, a shot of zaniness, and a large pour of your favourite songs from Broadway, Pop, Rock, and Motown, the show mixes up a cocktail of deliciously funny entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale at www.harrisonfestival.com.