Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair – Saturday and Sunday April 15 and 16 – Landing Leisure Centre

Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair – Saturday and Sunday April 15 and 16 – Landing Leisure Centre (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Rotary Club of Chilliwack present the Rotary Climate Fair, April 15 and 16 at the Landing Leisure Centre .

This fair will be free to the public and will have three main focuses:

Due to the generosity of our sponsors, entrance to the event is free. Bring the whole family.

Some companies showing at the fair will be hiring in the alternative energy field, so you are encouraged to bring your CV/resume.

Robyn Curtis is the Chair of the Climate Change Action Group and spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the event.

Saturday, April 15

Sunday, April 16

