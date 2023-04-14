abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 13, 2023 – Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will Retire, The Never Ending Transit Strike (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 13, 2023 – Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will Retire, The Never Ending Transit Strike.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will retire.
• Abbotsford enters into a major senior housing agreement.
• No end in sight for Transit strike. AND
• The Abbotsford Canucks have home ice in the first round of the playoffs
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim
Weather: Cari Moore
