abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 13, 2023 – Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will Retire, The Never Ending Transit Strike (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 13, 2023 – Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will Retire, The Never Ending Transit Strike.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• Calling it a career – Abby’s Top Cop will retire.

• Abbotsford enters into a major senior housing agreement.

• No end in sight for Transit strike. AND

• The Abbotsford Canucks have home ice in the first round of the playoffs

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim

Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™