Yarrow Days Show and Shine – Saturday June 3

Yarrow – The Yarrow Days Show & Shine is an annual event, taking place during the first weekend of June. Join in celebrating the small-town Yarrow spirit and community!

*Please note the venue change this year. They will be right around the corner from the festivities in the park! at Yarrow United Mennonite Church

Facebook info is here.

– All rides welcome
– Participation by donation ($5 min.) Money raised goes right back into the community for future Yarrow Days!
– No early-birds please! They need time to appropriately set up beforehand.


There will be temporary road closures, from approximately 9:45AM to 10:30AM for the Yarrow Days Parade.
Registration for the parade is SEPARATE-
Information on parade registration will be posted separately.
Spaces are limited, and on a first come first served basis.

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

