St John Ambulance Chilliwack Division Recruiting Event – Saturday April 22

Chilliwack – St John Ambulance Chilliwack division is having a recruiting event on Saturday April 22.

They are looking for Volunteers to join the division. St John Ambulance will provide the Medical First Responder course after a person has been a member for at least 3 months.

The members sign up for duties such as the Abbotsford Air show, the gun show, and the Chilliwack Jets, and Canada Day. They also have many other events that they provide first aid for.

The events is at Place Princess Armouries, 45707 Princess Avenue from 9 AM to 4PM on Saturday April 22.

St John Ambulance will have equipment set up, and members available to answer questions. A volunteer sign up table will also be available with Volunteer packages.