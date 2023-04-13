Panic Squad Returns to Gallery 7 Stage, April 21

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre is inviting Fraser Valley audiences to laugh, and to laugh hard as the theatre hosts Panic Squad and Friends on April 21, at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. This live, one-night-only laugh fest featuring the troupe’s unique brand of super-clean, super-funny comedy improv will be available both in-person and via live-stream.

Audiences can expect a highly entertaining evening of side-splitting hilarity as the Panic Squad creates super-funny scenes right before their eyes, using only the suggestions given to them by the in-person audience. Perfect for the entire family, this one-of-a-kind special event will keep you laughing the entire night!

“Panic Squad has been a fixture of our theatre season for decades now, and it’s only fitting that they join us once again as we celebrate our 30(+2) Birthday,’ explains Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s Executive/Artistic Director. “Panic Squad is notorious for tickling the funny bone. They always deliver a quality, family-friendly show and I have no doubt audiences will get a kick out of their onstage comedy antics.

For over twenty years, the Panic Squad has performed across the United States and Canada for hundreds of churches, businesses, national conferences, and top Fortune 500 corporations. They have appeared on CBC, CTV, 100 Huntley Street, CBS and more.

The Panic Squad’s hilarious, customized improv comedy show is built from spontaneous comedy scenes based on audience suggestions and participation. It’s fun, relational, and inspiring. The team specializes in performing a high-quality comedy show that is all-inclusive and non-offensive.

Performing at this year’s event will feature Micheal deBoer, Cliff Prang, Steven Krajnyak and Nathan Stein.

Panic Squad & Friends runs one night only on April 21 at 7:30 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. Tickets range between $12 and $30 depending on age, seat selection and whether attending in-person or via livestream. Full information and tickets can be found at www.gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940.

“Come one, come all, and join us for a fun night of comedy improv. Your spirit will thank you,” concludes Hildebrandt.