Kent Council April 12 Highlights – Community Futures, Agassiz Slough, Lets’emot

Kent/Agassiz – Highlights from Wednesday April 12 Council meeting :

Community Futures North Fraser Program Overview

Community Futures North Fraser Executive Director Ms. Gwen Schmidt and Program Ambassador, Ms. Heidi Hill, presented an overview of their organization’s latest programs. Highlights of their presentation include a summary of the Community Economic Funds that they distribute to local businesses, support for local events, and their educational workshops for small business owners. Last year, the organization distributed $1.3 million in funds and provided advisory services to 518 businesses. Community Futures North Fraser has also just launched a new and free online business resource program called “Taking Care of Business”, which provides professional support to businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals exploring entrepreneurship in British Columbia.

If you or someone you know is an entrepreneur or would like to become one, please visit https://northfraser.org/ or https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/ for more information or to register for their free services and workshops.

Agassiz Slough Fish Population Restoration

Councillor Schwichtenberg was excited to note in her report to Council that on April 11th and 12th she joined a group that is monitoring salmonoid and trout populations in the Agassiz Slough System. They identified a Coho salmon that successfully travelled up the Fraser River, through the Cheam Slough and up the newly installed flood box to reach the Agassiz Slough, a trip that the flood box was specifically intended for. According to one of the organizations involved, this is the first successful salmon to overwinter in the Agassiz Slough since it was closed off by the dike sometime prior to 1948. Councillor Schwichtenberg also remarked that despite record-low water levels in our region this year, this one Coho salmon is representative of many more potentially in the Agassiz Slough System.

Lets’emot Golf Tournament Fundraiser

On April 1, 2023, Councillor Spaeti participated in the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee’s golf tournament at the Harrison Resort Golf Course. There were 65 participants and the event raised $12,675 for the new pool. Councillor Spaeti thanked committee members and event organizer Bob Penner for their hard work as well as everyone who participated in the event.

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger began her report to Council with a thank you to the former members and organizers of the now defunct Harrison Hot Springs Poker Run for their generous donation of just under $8,000 towards the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

On April 1, 2023, Mayor Pranger attended the Annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres. Abbotsford Councillor Patricia Ross came in first and Mayor Pranger came in second.

The Community Recreation and Cultural Centre and the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and Visitor Centre hosted the first annual Easter event on April 8th. Mayor Pranger was in attendance, and she was pleased to report that everyone seemed to be having lots of fun and enjoying the event. She specifically wanted to thank staff and organizers for their hard work in bringing the community together and bringing so much joy to the many kids and parents who participated.

The Mayor also reminded everyone of her fundraiser next Saturday (April 22, 2023) for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. She is optimistic about the weather and is determined to reach the finish line in Chilliwack. Chief Andrew Victor has confirmed that he will be joining her on the walk. Additional details about the event will be available at www.kentbc.ca/news. If you would like to donate, please visit www.kentbc.ca/Fill_the_Pool/. A tax receipt will be provided for any donations greater that $25.00.