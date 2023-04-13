Hope’s HMI Skate Park Bottle Drive Fundraiser – April 15 (VIDEO)

Hope – HMI Skate Park, Hope’s indoor skate park is owned and operated by Hippie Mike, a prominent member of the skater community, who has created Hope’s perfect place for year-round skating.

Whether you’re a beginner, a pro, or somewhere in between, you’ll quickly find yourself at home with the friendly community and plethora of different lines to ride.

If you’re new to the world of skateboarding, HMI can provide everything you need, from equipment to lessons, and will have you shredding in no time.

BUT, the skate park needs an upgrade and that won’t be cheap.

On Saturday April 15, the community is holding a bottle drive as a fundraiser to replace the bowl at 840 5th Avenue. Drop off your empties between 10 AM and 2PM.

More information in the poster below: