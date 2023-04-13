Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair – Saturday and Sunday April 15 and 16 – Landing Leisure Centre (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Rotary Club of Chilliwack present the Rotary Climate Fair, April 15 and 16 at the Landing Leisure Centre .
This fair will be free to the public and will have three main focuses:
- Trade Show (see list)
- Job Fair
- Speakers (see list & schedule)
Due to the generosity of our sponsors, entrance to the event is free. Bring the whole family.
Some companies showing at the fair will be hiring in the alternative energy field, so you are encouraged to bring your CV/resume.
Robyn Curtis is the Chair of the Climate Change Action Group and spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the event.
Saturday, April 15
- 9:00 am – Eddie Garder (T’ít’elem Spath – Singing Bear) Skwah First Nation, Wild Salmon Defense Alliance
- 9:30 am – Mayor Ken Popove, City of Chilliwack
- 10:00 am – Leona Shaw, Metis Nation BC
- 11:00 am – Dr. Carin Bondar, UFV
- 12:00 pm – Bill Hardy, Canadian Nursery Landscape Association
- 1:00 pm – Dan Dueck, Stattonrock Group
- 2:00 pm – Chris Bush, Catalyst Agri-Innovations Society
- 3:00 pm – David Leger, H2Portable Power Corp
- 4:00 pm – Lawrence Kangula, Midwestern Reg. Centre, Democracy & Human Rights (Uganda)
- 5:00 pm – Brian Minter, Minter Country Gardens
- 6:00 pm – Dr. Tim Cooper, University of the Fraser Valley (retired)
Sunday, April 16
- 9:15 am – Brian Coote, Scotia Wealth Management
- 10:00 am – Megan Czerpak, FoodMesh
- 11:00 am – Speaker TBA, Zero Waste BC
- 12:00 pm – Thomas Hackney, BC Sustainable Energy Association
- 1:00 pm – Michael Stanyer, Plug In BC
- 2:00 pm – Alysha Jones, Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment
- 3:00 pm – Dr. Farhan Shafiq, Smart Cities
- 4:00 pm – Eddie Garder (T’ít’elem Spath – Singing Bear) Skwah First Nation, Wild Salmon Defense Alliance
- 4:50 – Robyn Curtis, Chair, Climate Committee Action Group, Rotary Club of Chilliwack