Chilliwack Fire – Nowell Street Suspicious Garage Fire Under Investigation

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (April 13) – Firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire in the 9100 block of Nowell Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved detached garage.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the garage and prevented the fire from damaging an adjacent house located 5 meters away.

No one was hurt. This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.
If anyone has any information about any of the fires, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) orwww.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

