Chiefs Captain Abram Wiebe Named BCHL’s First Team All-Star

Chilliwack/Burnaby – Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe who has been named to the BCHL’s First Team All-Stars.

The Chiefs will look for some revenge against the Nanaimo Clippers, who swept them at this point during last year’s playoff run. The top-seeded Nanaimo Clippers finished the regular season 37-14-3 and had one of the best goal differentials in the conference with a +33 marker. However, the Clippers faced some adversity in the form of the Langley Rivermen, who pushed them to six games before Nanaimo squeaked through with a 1-0 victory in game six to move on.

The series starts this Friday, April 14th, with a pair of weekend games in Nanaimo before the teams move to the Chilliwack Coliseum for Tuesday, April 18th, and Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets are available from chilliwackchiefs.net or from the Chiefs office located at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Season ticket members have been emailed links to purchase their seats or can phone (604-392-4433) or come into the Chiefs office to buy.

Congratulations to Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe who has been named to the BCHL’s First Team All-Stars! https://t.co/fd4evBTOXT pic.twitter.com/Q83Iyb9ouO — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) April 12, 2023

BCHL first-team all-stars

Forward – Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Defence – Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo Clippers)

Goalie – Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton Vees)

BCHL second-team all-stars

Forward – Kai Daniells (Nanaimo Clippers)

Forward – Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)

Defence – Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook Bucks)

Goalie – Eli Pulver (Surrey Eagles)

BCHL all-rookie team

Forward – Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

Forward – Micah Berger (Wenatchee Wild)

Forward – Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)

Defence – Hoyt Stanley (Victoria Grizzlies)

Defence – Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam Express)

Goalie – Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria Grizzlies)