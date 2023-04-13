BCREA March 2023 Stats – Signs Of Recovery But Supply Remains Scarce

Vancouver – The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) reports that a total of 7,118 residential unit sales were recorded in Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) systems in March 2023, a decrease of 38.3 per cent from March 2022. The average MLS® residential price in BC was 961,451 down 11.6 per cent compared to the average price of close to $1.1 million in March 2022, recorded near the market’s peak. The total sales dollar volume was $6.8 billion, representing a 45.5 per cent decrease from the same time last year.