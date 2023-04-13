Skip to content

2023 BC Economic Development Program for Rural Communities to Benefit First Nations Economic Initiatives

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The funding grants for the 2022-23 BC Economic Development Program for Rural Communities have been allocated.

The Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) is a new grant launched by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI).

The Government of B.C. is investing up to $33 million this year to create the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, which will support projects that promote the following:

  • Economic diversification
  • Resilience
  • Clean growth opportunities
  • Infrastructure development

A number of Rural and First Nations within the Fraser Valley will benefit:

Chowethel Projects GP LTD. | Chawathil First Nation Economic Development Strategy | $79,984.00| Economic Capacity | For more information, please contact: Chowethel Projects GP LTD.

Soowhalie First Nation | Soowhalie Development Initiative – Phase I | $100,000.00| Economic Capacity | For more information, please contact: Soowhalie First Nation.

Skwah First Nation | Skwah Economic Development Plan | $100,000.00 | Economic Capacity | For more information, please contact: Skwah First Nation

Hope Business and Development Society (DBA AdvantageHOPE) | Hope Mountain (Mount Hope) Trail Network Development Project | $60,709.00 | Economic Diversification | For more information, please contact: Hope Business and Development Society 

Leq’á:mel First Nation | Worth Road Construction and Servicing for Leq’a:mel First Nation Business Park at Papekewatchin IR 4 | $1,000,000.00 | Economic Diversification | For more information, please contact: Leq’á:mel First Nation

Leq’á:mel Development Corporation | Servicing for Zaitscullachan IR 9 Business and Cannabis Park | $1,000,000.00 | Economic Diversification | For more information, please contact: Leq’á:mel Development Corporation

