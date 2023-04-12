UFV (Chilliwack) Agriculture Open House Thursday April 13

Chilliwack – Agriculture careers are becoming increasingly important and in high demand.

UFV’s agriculture programs are for both students with extensive experience in agriculture and those with very little. They offer those with career experience the ability to receive credit for courses required to obtain a credential. For those with very little work/industry experience, you get the chance to start with a smaller credential (such as the 15-credit, single semester, Milker Technician associate certificate) and build toward larger credentials (including a certificate, diploma, or degree).

If you are curious and want to learn more about UFV’s agriculture programs and potential career opportunities, we invite you to the Open House.

Thursday, April 13

5-6 pm

Building H on Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park

https://www.ufv.ca/agriculture/

For more information, contact Michelle Morier at michelle.morier@ufv.ca