Sardis Secondary to Receive $40M/400 Seat Expansion (Pictures and Concept Images)

Sardis – Plenty of construction to start at Sardis Secondary in the near future.

Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care was on hand for a Wednesday ceremony to make the announcement for a major expansion of Sardis Secondary School.

The $40M, 400 seat/ two-story expansion will consume the current bus drop off at the school. Buses will drop off around the West Side and the expansion should replace the portables that are in the back of the school by Rick Klassen football field.

Once complete, this will increase the school’s capacity from 1,200 to 1,600 seats.

One teacher who wished to remain anonymous told FVN that the school is already over capacity and even with the addition of two teachers next year and the forth coming add-on, it still will not meet the needs of current over-crowding.

“Our government is doing great work to support families and students in Chilliwack,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “It’s great to see how the recently completed addition at G.W. Graham Secondary, and the newly opened Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle school are benefiting students and families.”

“Chilliwack is a wonderful place to raise a family and as a result our schools are growing,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “That’s why our government is acting fast to provide Chilliwack students and families access to vibrant learning environments by investing in new and expanded schools.”

Willow Reichelt, board chair, Chilliwack School District – “The Chilliwack Board of Education is pleased to see the approval of the addition for Sardis Secondary. This is wonderful news for our rapidly growing district. We appreciate the provincial government’s continued support for creating permanent learning spaces for our students.”

Sardis Secondary School April 12/2023 – the expansion will consume the Current Bus Drop Off

Sardis Secondary School Expansion Conept April 12/2023

Sardis Secondary School Expansion Concept April 12/2023