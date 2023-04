Fraser Valley – “more cowbell” – Saturday Night Live – April 8, 2000.

Yes it’s been 23 years since that infamous skit, but this is serious.

On April 9, AbbyPD posted that a Swiss marked cowbell was found in the possession of a prolific offender.

Now comes the fun part, trying to reunite the cowbell with the owner.

(Cue Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper”)

If this is yours or if you have info on the owner, please call or direct message AbbyPD quoting file number 23-14772.