Knight Road Legacy Association Presented with Largest Payment from Elements Casino Chilliwack – $820K To Benefit 47 Local Charities

Chilliwack – The Knight Road Legacy Association (KRLA) was presented with its largest annual payment from Elements Casino Chilliwack totalling $820,832. Presented during its annual dinner on April 11th, the funds will benefit 47 local charities throughout Chilliwack and neighbouring communities.

The $820,832 payment is part of a 20-year revenue sharing agreement signed in 2012. Under this agreement, KRLA (the original operator under the name Chilliwack Bingo Association at the former Chilliwack Bingo Hall) will continue to receive a share of slot machine revenue from Elements Casino Chilliwack for the next 10 years.

2023 Elements Casino Knight Road Legacy