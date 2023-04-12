CUPE Transit Driver Rallies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – As week four in the BC Transit driver dispute sets in, pro driver rallies take to the streets.

On Sunday afternoon (April 9) in Abbotsford, Fraser Valley Labour Council (FVLC) held a rally in solidarity with CUPE 561 Transit Workers.

April 9/2023/DJ Pohl/FVLC/CUPE 561/ Abbotsford Rally as the Rain Came Down

On Wednesday April 12 at Five Corners in Chilliwack, Transit Drivers held a similar lunch time rally.

First Transit has launched legal action to prohibit pickets from impeding BC Transit work yards in both Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

CUPE 561 deny the accusations of any wrong doing.

The strike issues remain wages and pension plans.

CUPE BC 561 Transit Protest at Chilliwack Five Corners/FVN/April 12/2023