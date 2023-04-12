AbbyPD – Firearms, Drugs & Cash Seized During Mt. Waddington Avenue Traffic Stop

Abbotsford – On Tuesday evening (April 11th at 7PM), AbbyPD Plainclothes Officers were conducting routine patrols in the 32000 block of Mt. Waddington Ave when they observed a brown Jeep owned by a known offender leave a problem residence in the area. A short time later, a traffic stop was conducted.

Four occupants were present in the vehicle at the time of the stop. One of the occupants, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of Stolen Property and driving offences.

A second passenger, a 43-year-old man known to police, had two firearms in plain view at his feet. During a further search of the vehicle incident to his arrest, officers located an additional firearm, ammunition, drugs, and cash.

Police are recommending a variety of firearms and drug charges in this case.

AbbyPD File 2023-15990