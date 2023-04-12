Abbotsford School Trustee Shares Story of Her Son’s Overdose with AbbyPD and the Public (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford School Trustee Shirley Wilson has always been known as “feisty” when it comes to Abbotsford School Board issues.

She is also a mom in grieving.

On Nov 11th, 2021, Shirley lost her son Jacob to a Fentanyl Overdose. Jacob struggled to get help and assistance with treatment to overcome his addiction.

She along with Abbotsford Police are telling their story, showing that addiction and overdose knows no bounds and shows no respect or remorse.

“You’re asking for help, and there is nowhere to get it. Because the people that are supposed to do it don’t. I miss him so badly,” says Shirley Wilson. Shirley tells Jacob’s story in the hopes that Jacobs experience will bring change to allow people seeking help to get it.

This is a difficult view, but worth while. This can happen to any family.

Narcotic Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) are easy on line searches for meetings and resources near you.

abbyPD YouTube April 2023