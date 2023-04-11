Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Raised Over $34,000 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Sunday April 2 Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) hosted Step Up 4 Cardiac Health.

“Nothing could keep us from hosting our event this time.” Stated Leslie Gmur, Fund Development Coordinator, FVHCF. “Our event was postponed from February 26th due to a snow storm. On Sunday April 2 we ran our event at Abbotsford Centre and it was a big success with 69 participants stepping it up for cardiac health.”

“We are happy to report we raised over $34,000 to help fund the telemetry chairs for the Emergency Department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.” Says Liz Harris, Executive Director, FVHCF “Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation would like to thank EcoTex Healthcare Linen Services for their continued support as our Presenting Sponsor. We would also like to thank our Gold Sponsor, Urban Valley Transport, Silver Sponsors, BC Farm & Ranch Realty Corp and KPMG, Bronze sponsor Abbotsford Sports & Orthopaedic Physiotherapy, Friends sponsors Sandpaper & Stitches, Rotary Abbotsford Matsqui, Innovative Fitness Abbotsford and our Venue sponsor Abbotsford Event Centre and Abbotsford Canucks”

Participants were treated to a relaxing massage on-site by Jeff Huynh from Abbotsford Sports and Orthopaedic Physiotherapy along with Kelsey Gill of Pacific North Wellness.

Top Fundraiser of this years event goes to Bryan Bartsch from EcoTex Healthcare Linen Services, Most Laps for female is Alex Siemens, Most Laps Male is JP Siou from BTG Fitness, Most Laps for youth is Zander Leclare and the Best Costume goes to Sasha Rae Saunders and her 2 boys Elliot and Miles who dressed as momma panda and her cubs.