Provincial Spending On Various Arts and Community Events in the Fraser Valley – From Folk Festivals to Airshows

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As part of the $30 million in one-time grants the province pledged for Fairs, Festivals, and Events, the Province in a multi pronged media statement, mentioned its recovery of a vibrant and strong tourism industry and support of the innovative arts industry in BC:

In Abbotsford, 16 events are receiving nearly $500,000 including $202,500 for the Abbotsford International Air Show.

In Chilliwack, Agassiz, Cultus Lake, Kent and Harrison Hot Springs, 17 events are receiving over $245,000 including $31,500 for the Chilliwack Fair, $11,800 for the Chilliwack Mural Festival and $13,000 for the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival.

In Mission, seven events are receiving over $77,000 including $52,500 for the 30th Annual Mission Folk Music Festival and $6,500 for the Arts Alive Fest.

In Langley and Aldergrove, 39 events are receiving over $1.25 million, including $250,000 for the BC Open at Thunderbird Show Park, and $92,600 for the 2023 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

The Fraser Valley Regional District is receiving over $325,000 as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) to promote economic diversification, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural B.C.

The Eco-Station Three Phase Power Initiative will is receiving $126,250.

The Soowhalie Development Initiative Phase 1 is receiving $100,000 The Skwah Economic Development Plan is receiving $100,000

Leq’a:mel First Nation is receiving $2 million as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) to promote economic diversification, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural B.C.

A project for Worth Road Construction and Servicing for Leq’a:mel First Nation Business Park at Papekewatchin IR 4 is receiving $1 million and another project that will provide enhanced infrastructure including increased Hydro capacity and Fibre Optic service to the Zaitscullatchan IR9 Industrial Business Park at Leq’a:mel First Nation will also receive $1 million.