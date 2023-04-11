Skip to content

March Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store Now Considered Arson – Suspect Charged

Home
Crime
March Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store Now Considered Arson – Suspect Charged

Mission – Early on March 23, 2023, the Agassiz Fire Dept and Agassiz RCMP responded to a structure fire at the Agassiz Thrift Store in the 6900 Block of Cheam Avenue. The Agassiz RCMP in conjunction with Agassiz FD determined that the fire had been deliberately set. Further investigation identified a suspect who was located and arrested earlier this month and is facing Arson related charges.

“This incident could have had a very unfortunate outcome if not for the quick response of the Agassiz FD who minimized the overall damage. Many people in the local communities rely on the Thrift Store and also their contributions to important community programs says Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.”

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts