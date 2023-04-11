March Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store Now Considered Arson – Suspect Charged

Mission – Early on March 23, 2023, the Agassiz Fire Dept and Agassiz RCMP responded to a structure fire at the Agassiz Thrift Store in the 6900 Block of Cheam Avenue. The Agassiz RCMP in conjunction with Agassiz FD determined that the fire had been deliberately set. Further investigation identified a suspect who was located and arrested earlier this month and is facing Arson related charges.

“This incident could have had a very unfortunate outcome if not for the quick response of the Agassiz FD who minimized the overall damage. Many people in the local communities rely on the Thrift Store and also their contributions to important community programs says Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.”