Chilliwack Community Services Third Annual Tour de Chilliwack Family Bike Event – Saturday June 10

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services and Neels Heating announce their third annual Tour de Chilliwack Family Bike Event in support of 39 programs at CCS. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 and will take families through the beautiful country on the north side of Chilliwack with portions along the Canyon to Coast Trail.

Website info is here.

It will include a bike ride (your choice of 10km, 20km, 30km, 50km, or 100km), a stellar Tour de Chilliwack t-shirt and games along the way. New this year, enjoy food trucks, live music, beer garden, silent auction, games, and face painting at the end of the day. And don’t forget the opportunity to collect pledges to help support your community!

The family friendly event will have 5 distances to choose from: (1) A 10 km, out-and-back, route; (2) a 20 km loop; (3) a 30 km loop; (4) a 50km road biking loop; and (5) a 100km road biking loop. This is not a race, there is no pressure to complete a distance as all ages and all levels of ability and fitness are welcome.

Select “Join as Individual”, “Create a Team”, or “Join a Team” and you will start the registration process for the event. You will have the ability to set up your own fundraising page to raise pledges in support of CCS. You have the choice of fundraising as an individual, creating a team, or joining a team in existence. We’ve made it easy for you to share this over your various social media platforms or email.

The first 25 people to raise $500 or more will win an exclusive 2023 Tour de Chilliwack hoodie.