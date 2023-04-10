Get Ready to Race at Mission Raceway in May and June

Mission – Here are the spectator events for May and June at Mission Raceway Park:

May/June Events

May 2 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

May 5/6/7 – Summit ET Bracket Drag Race #2 & #3 on The Titanium Strip. Friday test and tune 10am-4pm. Friday spectators/$15, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Saturday/Sunday 9am-6pm $20/person. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

May 9 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

May 12 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legals. Run your street car on the drag strip! Gates open at 4pm. Racing runs from 5pm – 11pm or when the dew sets in. Drivers/$50, Spectators/$10, Mission residents/Free with proof of address, Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

May 13/14 – BC Historic Motor Races sponsored by Titanium Ford. Racing runs from 9am-4pm both days. Spectators/$20 each day or Carload (4 adults)/$30. Mother’s GET IN FREE for Mother’s Day! More ticket deals are available for this event through www.eventbrite.ca

May 13 – Tunerbash! at the Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Circuit. Featuring Touge Battles, Drifting, and a car show! 5pm-11pm Tickets available on www.showpass.com

May 17 – BCDA Open Drift Night. Gates open at 4pm. Drifting runs from 5pm-9pm. Spectators/$15, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Please pay at the gate.

May 19/20/21 – Summit ET Bracket Drag Race #4 & #5 on The Titanium Strip. Friday test and tune 10am-4pm. Friday Spectators/$15, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Saturday/Sunday 9am-6pm $20/person.Tickets available on www.showpass.com

May 26 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legals. Run your street car on the drag strip! Gates open at 4pm. Racing runs from 5pm – 11pm or when the dew sets in. Drivers/$50, Spectators/$10, Mission residents/Free with proof of address, Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

May 27/28 – SCCBC CACC Race #2 on the Speed-Fanatics Circuit. Spectators/$10 or a Carload/$25. Please pay at the gate.

May 28 – The drag boats are back! Fraser Valley Drag Boat Association Spring Opener. Racing starts at 9am. Please pay at the gate.

May 30 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

June 2/3/4 – Summit ET Bracket Drag Race #6 & #7 Featuring the CMDRA Motorcycles on The Titanium Strip. Friday test and tune 10am-4pm. Friday Spectators/$15, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Saturday/Sunday 9am-6pm $20/person. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

June 6 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

June 7 – BCDA Open Drift Night. Gates open at 4pm. Drifting runs from 5pm-9pm. Spectators/$15, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Please pay at the gate.

June 8 – Street Legal on the Speed-Fanatics Circuit. $130+GST Pre-Registration and helmet required. Gates open at 4pm. Racing runs 5pm-9pm. Spectators/$10 Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Please pay at the gate.

June 9 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legals. Run your street car on the drag strip! Gates open at 4pm. Racing runs from 5pm – 11pm or when the dew sets in. Drivers/$50, Spectators/$10, Mission residents/Free with proof of address, Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

June 10/11 – SCCBC Driver Training. Please see https://www.sccbc.net for more information.

June 16/17/18 – Summit ET Bracket Drag Race #8 & #9 Featuring the NHRDA Diesels on The Titanium Strip. Friday Test and Tune 10am-4pm. Diesel qualifying 5pm-11pm, Saturday 9am-11pm, Sunday 9am-6pm. Weekend Pass $40, Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Please see www.missionraceway.com for more details.

June 20 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

June 21 – BCDA Open Drift Night. Gates open at 4pm. Drifting runs from 5pm-9pm. Spectators/$15, Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Please pay at the gate.

June 23 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legals. Run your street car on the drag strip! Gates open at 4pm. Racing runs from 5pm – 11pm or when the dew sets in. Drivers/$50, Spectators/$10, Mission residents/Free with proof of address, Kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. Tickets available on www.showpass.com

June 24/25 – SCCBC CACC Race #2 on the Speed-Fanatics Circuit. Spectators/$10 or a Carload/$25. Please pay at the gate.

June 27 – Lower Mainland Motocross 5pm-9pm. Gates open at 4pm. Riders/$40 Spectators/$5. Please see lowermainlandmx.com for more information and membership. Cash at the gate please.

June 29 to July 2 – Doorwarz11 powered by Titanium Autogroup! Featuring the West Coast Pro Modifieds, Top Fuel Harley, West Coast Outlaws, Canada West Doorslammers and more! Weekend Pass $60/person, kids 12 and under free with a paid adult! Please see www.missionraceway.com under the events tab for more details! Tickets available on www.showpass.com