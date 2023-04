Chilliwack – Chilliwack Society for Community Living presents the CSCL Career Fair on Thursday, April 13th from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

9353 Mary Street in Chillliwack.

For more information – 604-792-7726

Website is here.

More information in the poster below.

CSCL are a local non-profit since 1954 supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.