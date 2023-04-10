Back in Bloom After Four Year Hibernation – Abbotsford Tulip Festival – April 14 to May 14

Abbotsford – COVID played a very cruel joke on the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. The affects of the pandemic and the flood shut the show down in 2021.

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival returns with a new location at Lakeland Flowers on Marion Road (3663 Marion Rd. on Sumas Prairie).

Lakeland Flowers is now owned and operated by Nick Warmerdam – a proud third generation bulb grower. Nick has built a successful business supplying fresh cut flowers and bulbs to the Pacific Northwest for the last 30 years. The focus is aimed at agri-tourism.

The original festival was on North Parallel Road between 2016 to 2019, attracting up to 100,000 visitors each year.

The pandemic in 2020 killed the fest that year.

A change of scenery was in the cards for 2021, then the flood hit.

After this tulip season ends, there will be other flower festivals.

Tickets are available at https://www.lakelandflowers.ca/#TicketOptions

Facebook information is here.

Website information is here.