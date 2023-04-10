Alzheimer Walk in Chilliwack Honours Taylor Ogston and Karen Stewart – Sunday May 28

Fraser Valley – There are approximately 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. If current trends continue, B.C. will see one of the most dramatic increases in the number of people facing the disease, with nearly 250,000 people in the province diagnosed by 2050.

People across the province will have the opportunity to help mitigate this impact and raise funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services at the charity’s flagship fundraiser on Sunday, May 28.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease. Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease.

This year Taylor Ogston and Karen Stewart are being honoured at the event in Chilliwack for their contribution to the community and their desire to help other people affected by dementia.

Ogston first observed changes in his way of thinking three and a half years ago. What was initially diagnosed as mild cognitive impairment (MCI) soon progressed to early-stage dementia.

“At first, the diagnosis felt like a bomb going off,” Ogston says, noting he’s now at a point where he’s accepted it. “I’ve shaken the fear and I’m no longer trying to hide it either.”

Growing up in Vancouver, he found a passion for broadcasting that led to a successful career in television and radio, eventually becoming Vice-President of Fuji Film in Toronto, where the couple lived for 11 years. Following his MCI diagnosis, the couple decided to move back to B.C. to be closer to family.

They relocated to Chilliwack and Karen’s brother Russel moved in with them to offer support as Taylor’s dementia progressed. Along with their family, Taylor and Karen have found support through the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“A dementia diagnosis can be life changing for people living with dementia and their care partners,” says Anna Markey, Support and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in Chilliwack. “Every day, we see firsthand how the resources we provide empower people to live well through uncertain or challenging times. The Walk is an opportunity for everyone in B.C. to help provide that support and feel the power of walking alongside neighbours and friends on the dementia journey.”

Ogston has found that the Society has helped him share his story and become more at peace with himself.

“I’ve accepted my diagnosis and what’s happening in my life. I’m embracing it,” he says. “I’m here now, with Karen. I’m so grateful for her. I’m still breathing and enjoying life, so yeah, I’ve got it made.”

To help make a difference in the lives of people like Ogston and Stewart on their dementia journey in your community, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.