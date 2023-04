Hope – All Star Wrestling presents: ASW Ready To Rumble, Live at the Hope Cinema on Wallace Street in Hope.

It’s Saturday April 15, with the doors opening at 6:45PM. Belltime 7:30PM.

All Stars will be in action including ‘The Superjacked Silverback’ Odin Rex, ‘The Ideal Reflection’ Chris Ryseck, ‘The Prodigy’ Shawn Murphy, The HillBilly Hounddog Drayco, The Big Rig Jimmy Mitchell, The Super Heavyweight Joe Funk, Battle Wasp and more.

Ticket information is here.