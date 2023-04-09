Valley Concert Society Presents Isaiah Bell – Friday April 14 – Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Valley Concert Society Presents Isaiah Bell in concert, Friday April 14 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Ticket information is here.

Isaiah Bell performs across North America as a Classical tenor (notably Rufus Wainwright’s Hadrian at the Canadian Opera Company, The Barber of Seville’s Almaviva for Vancouver Opera, Mark Morris’s production of Curlew River at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and regular appearances with the Toronto Symphony, Philharmonia Baroque, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, and the Oratorio Society of New York) and complements that practice with composing and writing for the theatre.

Isaiah is also engaged with music education and creative-process training. He travels speaking and hosting master classes and directs experimental concerts and stage productions for young artists.

http://isaiahbell.com