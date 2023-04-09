City of Chilliwack Call for Performers on Canada Day – Deadline Wednesday April 12

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is currently accepting applications for performing artists who would like to perform on Canada Day.

Performing artists would perform approximately 10-20 minutes during the evening on Canada Day. The City is looking to highlight performances that reflect the cultural diversity of our community, and the artists that live here. Are you a local performing artist who would like to participate?

How to Apply

Please fill out this application form and submit it via email to:

Leah Peden, Community Coordinator

City of Chilliwack

peden@chilliwack.com

The application deadline is Wednesday April 12.

Event Schedule

5 pm Event Opens 5:45 pm Opening Ceremonies 6 pm Live performances 10 pm Fireworks 11 pm Event closes

Learn more and download the application form at chilliwack.com/CanadaDay