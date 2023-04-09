City of Chilliwack Call for Performers on Canada Day – Deadline Wednesday April 12

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is currently accepting applications for performing artists who would like to perform on Canada Day.
Performing artists would perform approximately 10-20 minutes during the evening on Canada Day. The City is looking to highlight performances that reflect the cultural diversity of our community, and the artists that live here. Are you a local performing artist who would like to participate?
How to Apply
Please fill out this application form and submit it via email to:
Leah Peden, Community Coordinator
City of Chilliwack
peden@chilliwack.com
The application deadline is Wednesday April 12.
Event Schedule
|5 pm
|Event Opens
|5:45 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|6 pm
|Live performances
|10 pm
|Fireworks
|11 pm
|Event closes
Learn more and download the application form at chilliwack.com/CanadaDay