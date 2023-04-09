Skip to content

City of Chilliwack Call for Performers on Canada Day – Deadline Wednesday April 12

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is currently accepting applications for performing artists who would like to perform on Canada Day.

Performing artists would perform approximately 10-20 minutes during the evening on Canada Day. The City is looking to highlight performances that reflect the cultural diversity of our community, and the artists that live here. Are you a local performing artist who would like to participate?

How to Apply

Please fill out this application form and submit it via email to:

Leah Peden, Community Coordinator
City of Chilliwack
peden@chilliwack.com

The application deadline is Wednesday April 12.

Event Schedule

5 pmEvent Opens
5:45 pmOpening Ceremonies
6 pmLive performances
10 pm Fireworks
11 pm     Event closes

Learn more and download the application form at chilliwack.com/CanadaDay

