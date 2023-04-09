Chilliwack Restorative Justice “Better Way” Celebration and Fundraiser

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Restorative Justice is preparing for their “Better Way Celebration” which is a Dinner and Silent Auction to raise funds for repairing and preventing harm and conflict in the community and schools.

This will be at the banquet hall inside the Chiliwack Curling Club on May 6.

The Emcee is Comedian, Cliff Prang with Keynote Speaker: Restorative Justice Pioneer, Dr. David Gustafson.

The funds provide a safe and encouraging environment that allows vulnerable youth and adults to repair harm and prevent conflict and discover a better way to live life.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice is described as an alternative to the court system.

Website info for tickets, donations and sponsors can be found here.