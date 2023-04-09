Chiefs and Nanaimo in Round Two of 2022-23 BCHL Playoffs – Tickets on Sale Tuesday April 11

Nanaimo/Chilliwack – The Nanaimo Clippers clinched their first-round playoff series with a 1-0 shutout of the Langley Rivermen, on Saturday night and win the series 4-2.

The Clippers will now move on to the second round of the playoffs and face the Chilliwack Chiefs who won their first-round series with the Coquitlam Express 4-1. The series will most likely start Friday, April 14 with game 2 on Saturday, April 15 at The Frank in Nanaimo.

Chiefs will have ticket information for games 3 and 4 here. Tickets on sale Tuesday April 11.

Round ✌️here we go…



Tickets on sale on Tuesday.



Season ticket members and our corporate partners will receive emails tomorrow about purchasing their seat! pic.twitter.com/oK7vT2IDv9 — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) April 10, 2023

Watch games on: BCHL TV