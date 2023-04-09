Skip to content

Chiefs and Nanaimo in Round Two of 2022-23 BCHL Playoffs – Tickets on Sale Tuesday April 11

Home
Sports
Chiefs and Nanaimo in Round Two of 2022-23 BCHL Playoffs – Tickets on Sale Tuesday April 11

Nanaimo/Chilliwack – The Nanaimo Clippers clinched their first-round playoff series with a 1-0 shutout of the Langley Rivermen, on Saturday night and win the series 4-2.

The Clippers will now move on to the second round of the playoffs and face the Chilliwack Chiefs who won their first-round series with the Coquitlam Express 4-1. The series will most likely start Friday, April 14 with game 2 on  Saturday, April 15 at The Frank in Nanaimo.

Chiefs will have ticket information for games 3 and 4 here. Tickets on sale Tuesday April 11.

Watch games on: BCHL TV

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts