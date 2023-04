Chilliwack – The 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron 3rd Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser is Saturday May 6.

This will be at the at the Princess Armouries. Theyare currently accepting donations and drop-off arrangements can be make by email at 147airwolfchair@gmail.com

More items donated the more successful the fundraiser. They are raising funds to cover increasing operating expenses and keep all extracurricular activities free for cadet families.