Richardson and Attieh Named 2023 UFV Cascades Athletes of the Year

Fraser Valley – Gabrielle Attieh and Taylor Richardson took top honours as the University of the Fraser Valley athletic department held its annual awards ceremony on Thursday evening.
The Cascades’ awards celebrate excellence on display during the 2022-23 season.
Richardson (men’s soccer) and Attieh (women’s volleyball) took home the Men’s and Women’s Athlete of the Year awards after fantastic seasons on the pitch and the court.
Other winners included Carson Muter (men’s soccer) and Natalie Lemoine-Sells (women’s volleyball), who took home the rookie of the year awards. Rebekah Stokes was selected as this year’s recipient of the Jen Simpson Memorial Leadership Award, while Elizabeth Baird was named Cascades Community Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Cascades’ student worker Samrit Ghuman earned the Cascades Crew award, recognizing excellence among game-day staff.
Further details on the Cascades’ major award winners can be found at this link.
TEAM MVPs
Cascades team MVPs for 2022-23 were also announced as part of awards night.
Men’s basketball: Dario Lopez
Women’s basketball: Maddy Gobeil
Men’s soccer: Taylor Richardson
Women’s soccer: Luciana Andrews
Men’s golf: Eli Greene
Women’s golf: Emery Bardock
Men’s volleyball: Nimo Benne
Women’s volleyball: Gabrielle Attieh
Rowing: Rebekah Stokes
Baseball: Jack Ray