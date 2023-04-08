Opinion – Ask Glynis Sherwood MEd – Psychotherapist & Coach- Scapegoating & Complex Trauma – At Work, In Families & Cancel Culture: A Video Podcast (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Halifax (Glynis Sherwood) – Opinion – Scapegoating & Complex Trauma – At Work, In Families & Cancel Culture: A Video Podcast (VIDEO).

I was interviewed by video blogger Tegan Osmond for her YouTube Channel in February 2023. Tegan is an Ontario Canada based coach who focuses on narcissistic abuse, complex / relationship trauma awareness and recovery, workplace bullying, and family and social scapegoating dynamics.

During this 52 minute interview, Tegan and I discussed social scapegoating dynamics and relational / developmental trauma – aka Complex PTSD – which can be the end result of bullying of this nature, especially if it was instigated by family during childhood.

From this Video you’ll learn more about:

Family Scapegoating – a symptom of narcissistic family dynamics where an individual is unfairly singled out as the ‘problem’, and targeted for ongoing abuse by immediate and, sometimes, extended family members.

Workplace Bullying – organizational scapegoating that may be condoned by the business. Can be conducted by a group, where it is known as mobbing. Targets of workplace bullying almost always end up either quitting or being fired as employers tend to scapegoat the victim.

Complex PTSD – developmental and relational trauma that can create PTSD symptoms, but also injuries to self worth, identity, and healthy relationship potential. Unrelenting childhood abuse or neglect creates the conditions for this trauma to take place.

Cancel Culture – a form of ideological group / mob scapegoating designed to publicly shame and destroy the career and reputation of targets who have a different world view than the attackers. Usually aided and abetted by social media platforms.

Glynis Sherwood is a Psychotherapist & Coach from Vancouver and now based in Halifax.

Glynis Sherwood Counseling

Box 29043 RPO – Halifax Shopping Center

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3L 4T8