FVRD Area H Update from Director Taryn Dixon – Lakeside Trail, Goose Poop, Vedder Mountain Logging

Cultus Lake – From Taryn Dixon-FVRD Director Electoral Area H:

OFFICE 0F THE ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTOR

April 7, 2023

1. Lakeside Trail

I’m sure you’ve all been watching the progress of the new section of the Lakeside Trail. I am excited to see this section complete and plan to walk along the new boardwalk. A barrier will be installed between the trail and the lake where the slope is steep. Thanks to the province for providing funding for this project.

2. Goose Management Committee

Our committee held the first goose count of the year and we counted 74 adult geese. Last year on our first count we counted 64 adult geese. However, this year we counted in Aquadel and that added to our numbers. Our goal is to manage the goose population at Cultus Lake, not eradicate it. Last year 34 goslings hatched instead of 67. Our committee searches for nests and we have a permit to addle the eggs. If you are out and about and happen to see a goose sitting on a nest, please feel free to email me tdixon@fvrd.ca or send a text 604 819 7000. One of our committee members will go out and look. The geese are very clever, so extra eyes are helpful.

3. FVRD meeting – Our next FVRD Electoral Areas Services Committee (EASC) meeting is at 1:30 on Thursday April 13. All of our meetings are open to the public and you are welcome to attend in person or via zoom. One item that may be of interest is 8.8 – Accessory Dwelling Units and Secondary Suites. Here is a link to the upcoming agenda. https://pub-fvrd.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=2bc8e1c5-11e0-4867-a400- 160bd4a44bc1&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English

4. Tourism Stewardship– The Area H Tourism Stewardship Committee will be meeting on Monday April 24th. This committee meets 2-3 times/hear with representatives from Area H and Tourism Chilliwack. It is our opportunity to provide feedback about what is working well in our area with tourism, some challenges and some possible new initiatives. If you have any suggestions or comments, please feel free to email them to me prior to April 24th. The theme for Tourism Chilliwack is Protecting this Gift. Please take a look. https://tourismchilliwack.com/ptg-main/

5. Vedder Mountain Logging– There are plans to log parts of Vedder Mountain later in 2023 and 2024. This link shows the proposed areas. If you would like more information please email me.

https://www.for.gov.bc.ca/FTP/TCH/external/!publish/FSP/Chilliwack/Information_Sharing/Digital-Data Operating-Plan-643-8/Maps/DCK_20K_OP643_8_5YearSchedule_20221215_92G.010.pdf