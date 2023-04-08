Chilliwack Jets 2022-23 Player Awards

Chilliwck – Chilliwack Jets have announced the team player awards for the 2022-2023 season.

The Chilliwack Jets went 4-1 in their series against last year’s PJHL Champions and Cyclone Taylor Champions, the Langley Trappers in Round 2 of the PJHL Playoffs. Ridge Meadows would sweep the Jets 4-0 in the next round. The Flames would lose to the Delta Ice Hawks for the Cycl;one Taylor title.

• MVP – #19 Mitchell Metcalfe

• Playoff Warrior – #29 Bronson Babyak

• Rookie of the Year – #24 Damian Metastasio

• Most Improved – #26 Jacob Lindhout

• Top Forward of the Year – #27 Zack Feaver

• Top Defenseman of the Year – #3 Sebastian Pankiw

2022/23 Jets Player Awards! 🚨🛩️🤘🏻



• MVP – #19 Mitchell Metcalfe

• Playoff Warrior – #29 Bronson Babyak

• Rookie of the Year – #24 Damian Metastasio



Thank you to all our gplayers which contributed to our success during the year and our playoff post season. 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/0Ae9wFSVS7 — Chilliwack Jets (@ChilliwackJets) April 7, 2023