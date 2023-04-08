Chilliwack Jets 2022-23 Player Awards

Chilliwck – Chilliwack Jets have announced the team player awards for the 2022-2023 season.
The Chilliwack Jets went 4-1 in their series against last year’s PJHL Champions and Cyclone Taylor Champions, the Langley Trappers in Round 2 of the PJHL Playoffs. Ridge Meadows would sweep the Jets 4-0 in the next round. The Flames would lose to the Delta Ice Hawks for the Cycl;one Taylor title.
• MVP – #19 Mitchell Metcalfe
• Playoff Warrior – #29 Bronson Babyak
• Rookie of the Year – #24 Damian Metastasio
• Most Improved – #26 Jacob Lindhout
• Top Forward of the Year – #27 Zack Feaver
• Top Defenseman of the Year – #3 Sebastian Pankiw