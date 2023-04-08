Abby Canucks Clinch Home Ice for First Round of AHL Playoffs

Abbotsford – AHL playoff hockey is coming to the Abbotsford Centre. With the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 overtime win over the Ontario Reign on Friday night, the Canucks are guaranteed to host their best-of-three first round Calder Cup series.

Round one will take place at the Abbotsford Centre on April 19th, 21st, and 23rd, with each game beginning at 7PM. Single game tickets are available now, beginning at $29.90, and can be purchased here. Groups of 20 or more can benefit from a group rate of $25 per ticket. The Abbotsford Canucks first round opponent is yet to be determined.

The Abbotsford Canucks still have lots to play for, with four home games remaining in the regular season. All four are community and fan engagement nights. These include Community Heroes (Sat, Apr. 8), Autism Acceptance (Wed, Apr. 12), Country Night (Fri, Apr. 14), and Fan Appreciation (Sat, Apr. 15). Find more details about our upcoming theme nights here.

Single game tickets for the regular season begin at just $23 and can be purchased online at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.