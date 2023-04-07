Kimberley MacGregor Thursday April 20 at Bozzini’s (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Kimberley MacGregor plays Bozzini’s Upstairs, Thursday April 20 – Doors 6:00 Show 7:00 (note early start time)

Tickets $ 20 and on sale now at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

(No refunds – exchanges for a future show allowed up to 48 hrs prior to showtim

A reformed bank manager, Kimberley realized she was doing a successful job of living someone else’s life—and a poor job living her own. In 2013, she launched her original songs into the world and took centre stage.

She has since released three full-length albums, and was awarded Female Artist of the Year at both the 2015 and 2016 Edmonton Music Awards.

She lovingly crafts and passionately performs songs that will move your heart, change your mind and stomp your feet. Weaving seamlessly between blues, folk and rock, her common threads are strength, vulnerability and badassery, always sizzling with soul.