Columbia Bible College Bearcats Athletics New Women’s Basketball Coach – UFV Alumi Taylor Claggett

Fraser Valley – Columbia Bible College Bearcats Athletics announcedf the hiring of a new women’s basketball coach. Taylor Claggett has joined CBC Athletics and is looking forward to this next chapter of her coaching journey.



“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Bearcats Athletic community and to build a team that pursues excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the court,” shares Claggett.



Claggett has a long history with the Abbotsford sports community having attended MEI where she was a multi-sport athlete. She went on to play post-secondary basketball at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), where she excelled as a student athlete from 2015 to 2020. During her time at UFV Claggett was named UFV co-rookie of the year (across all sports) in 2015-2016, the UFV community service award recipient (across all sports) in 2017-2018, and UFV female athlete of the year (across all sports) in 2018-2019. As part of her post-secondary athletic journey Claggett was involved with Athletes in Action, which was tremendously beneficial for her being able to connect her personal faith with sport.



Following post-secondary basketball, Claggett went overseas to play professionally in Ireland. (In 2020 with Maree basketball club and then in 2021 with the Glanmire basketball club.)



Starting in 2014 Claggett began her coaching journey in the Abbotsford community. She has coached many teams over the last nine years both at the club and high school level. In 2020 Claggett launched LEAD Basketball Academy where goal is developing leaders on and off the court. Claggett has gained a reputation as a strong skill development coach who builds trust and respect with her athletes.

