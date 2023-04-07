chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interviews: Hailey Adler, Drag Performer and Colin Boyd, President, Chilliwack Minor Football (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 6, 2023 – Interviews: Hailey Adler, Drag Performer and Colin Boyd, President, Chilliwack Minor Football.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Deadly shooting on Watson Rd….3rd shooting in 8 eight days.
• Chilliwack-Kent MLA, Kelli Paddon supports motion denouncing violence against drag performers.
• Tinder dry conditions have fire crews worried about wildfire season. AND…
• CFL Legend Damon Allen was in town to inspire young football players competing in an upcoming showcase.
PLUS!…
Interview: Hailey Adler, Drag Performer (apologies to Hailey for the missing letter in our title graphic during the show!)
Interview: Colin Boyd, President, Chilliwack Minor Football
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Josh Draheim (welcome back Josh!)
Weather: Cari Moore
