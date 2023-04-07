CADREB – MLS® Home Sales in Chilliwack and District Start to Pick Up Momentum in March

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board is an association of 365 REALTORS® that provides services to and sets standards for members. The Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board serves Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Boston Bar and Harrison.

Home sales were 20% below the five-year average and 14.3% below the 10-year average for the month of March. On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 606 units over the first three months of the year. This was a large decline of 41.8% from the same period in 2022.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $698,700 in March 2023, down 20.2% compared to March 2022.

The average price of homes sold in March 2023 was $725,760, down 18.8% from March 2022.