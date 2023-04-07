BC Liberals New Name Starts Wednesday April 12 – BC United (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – In Mid-November of 2022, the BC Liberal Party voted 80% in favour of changing the party name to “BC United”. The online vote began on Sunday, Nov. 13th and concluded Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“For more than twenty years, our party’s name has been a constant topic of debate. A strong vote for BC United marks a new beginning,” said Kevin Falcon, Party Leader. “I’m excited to move forward as BC United because it really reflects our big tent party, united for a common purpose of making life better for British Columbians.”

In a Tweet on Good Friday, Bruce Banman

MLA for Abbotsford South Bruce Banman, Shadow Minister for Emergency Management, Climate Readiness + Citizen Services put out a video saying that the new name will be formally used starting Wednesday April 12 when the BC Legislature resumes sitting.

BC United has been registered with Elections BC, and the party will retain registration of the BC Liberal name, and all associated domains, to avoid any other party obtaining its use.

FVN and its cousins abbyTV and chillTV has requested an interview with MLA Banman and are hoping to speak with him in the near future.